Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

