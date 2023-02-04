Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

