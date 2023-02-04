Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 304,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,263,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

