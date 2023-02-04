Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

