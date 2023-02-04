Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

