Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $171.04 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,405 shares of company stock valued at $23,388,530 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

