Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $649,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

