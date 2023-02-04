Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $151.10 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $172.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.12.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

