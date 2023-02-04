Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $123,920,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after buying an additional 2,212,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,855,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 739,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

EXC opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

