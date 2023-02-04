Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 78.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $35.94 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

In other news, VP Andrew J. O'neill acquired 2,388 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,302.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,469,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 3,788 shares of company stock valued at $127,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

