Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,736 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11.

