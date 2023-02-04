Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

