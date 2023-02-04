Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sempra Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $155.90 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.12.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

