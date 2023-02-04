Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 922 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 3.6 %

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FE opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

