Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Sempra Trading Down 3.2 %

SRE opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.12.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

