Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Insider Activity

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

