Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Confluent accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

