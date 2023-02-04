Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.89% of Masco worth $93,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,829,000 after buying an additional 164,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 489,090 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $62.49.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

