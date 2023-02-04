Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 19,275 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $80,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after acquiring an additional 252,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $241.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

