Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 48,734 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.60% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $76,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $124,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after acquiring an additional 819,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $95,505,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $109.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

