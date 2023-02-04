Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 531 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Stryker worth $84,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after buying an additional 388,467 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $283.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.