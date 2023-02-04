Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 13,253 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $54,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $371.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.