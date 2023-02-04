Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,791,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.33% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.85.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $414.36 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $433.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

