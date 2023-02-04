CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. CONMED updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.45 EPS.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.61. 1,208,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,978. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

