Continuum Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,337.23 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $4,337.23 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00426636 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.55 or 0.29099868 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00454515 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

