Contrasting Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Ooma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.88 billion 4.02 -$270.45 million ($6.84) -1.64 Ooma $192.29 million 1.96 -$1.75 million ($0.13) -116.77

Ooma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Clarivate has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ooma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.64%. Ooma has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Clarivate.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -172.68% 6.23% 3.02% Ooma -1.59% -1.55% -0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarivate beats Ooma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. Ooma business offers small business phone services and enterprise communications. Ooma residential deals with phone services and smart security, and the Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.