Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.88 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Core Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

