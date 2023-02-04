Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

