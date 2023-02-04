Craig Hallum Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.05.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.