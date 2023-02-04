Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $765.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $735.00 to $765.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $700.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TDG opened at $713.50 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $733.47. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $646.97 and its 200 day moving average is $611.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

