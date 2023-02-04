Credit Suisse Group Cuts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $375.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.08.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $332.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $492.59.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

