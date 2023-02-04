Credit Suisse Group Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $282.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $259.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.29.

NYSE:ITW opened at $246.73 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average is $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

