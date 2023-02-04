Credit Suisse Group Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $282.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $259.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.29.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
NYSE:ITW opened at $246.73 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average is $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.