Credit Suisse Group Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $174.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $133.25.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 56,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

