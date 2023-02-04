Critical Analysis: Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and United Health Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A United Health Products N/A N/A -$30.55 million ($0.01) -25.00

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of United Health Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bone Biologics and United Health Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bone Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 675.86%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than United Health Products.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -45.21% -43.25% United Health Products N/A N/A -1,621.87%

Summary

Bone Biologics beats United Health Products on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

