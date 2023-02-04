Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

