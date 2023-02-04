CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.5 %

CSGS opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGS. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.