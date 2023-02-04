Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) versus Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Head-To-Head Survey

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cue Health has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoya Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -24.25% -12.29% -8.93% Akoya Biosciences -99.49% -70.53% -37.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

44.6% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cue Health and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.63 $86.42 million ($0.88) -2.95 Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 8.29 -$42.94 million ($1.85) -6.48

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cue Health and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cue Health currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.23%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Cue Health beats Akoya Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

