Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CGEM opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.13. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

