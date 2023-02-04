Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Cut by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $256.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $258.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

