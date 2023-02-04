Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

