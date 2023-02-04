Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

