Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,882 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $269.85. 1,676,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,326. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

