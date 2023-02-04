DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

