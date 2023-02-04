Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.65 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

