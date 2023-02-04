Decentraland Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $139.46 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

