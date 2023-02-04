Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $10.17 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $107.10 million and $441,952.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $10.17 or 0.00043418 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

