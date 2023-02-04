Decentralized Social Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $507,665.35 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $106.21 million and approximately $507,665.35 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $10.08 or 0.00043042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

