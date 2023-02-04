DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits Market Cap of $14.19 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and $776,300.05 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

