DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,728.51

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $723,883.14 and approximately $1,728.51 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00232862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00100829 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00063123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,557 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

