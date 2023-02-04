Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Deluxe by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.